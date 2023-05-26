AFRICA
3 MIN READ
We neutralised Boko Haram threat, Nigerian outgoing minister says
Nigeria's Defence minister Barshi Magashi says the government has scored between 70 and 80 per cent in its fight against Boko Haram militant group.
We neutralised Boko Haram threat, Nigerian outgoing minister says
Boko Haram militant group has been a perennial threat to Nigeria's security since 2002. Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images
May 26, 2023

By Brian Okoth

Nigerian Defence minister Barshi Magashi has said he is highly satisfied with the military’s efforts to secure the country during President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term.

While announcing a positive review in regard to the fight against insecurity, Magashi, who has been at the helm of Defence ministry for four years, said he would give the armed forces a score ranging between 70 and 80 per cent.

The minister made the remarks on Thursday during a celebratory dinner held in his honour at the Army Headquarters in Asokoro, Abuja.

“There is nothing that we have not done to keep this country together,” he said at the event attended by Defence Permanent Secretary Ibrahim Abubakar Kana.

“During this period, we achieved about 70 to 80 percent success and we will continue to do the same,” added Magashi, declaring they had managed to neutralise the perennial threat by Boko Haram.

Boko Haram is a militant group largely based in northern Nigeria that has frustrated the government’s security efforts since 2002.

Magashi said President Buhari gave the Defence ministry “all the necessary tools to enable us perform our duties credibly”.

“We should give credit to the outgoing Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, for realising that there was a need for synergy among the armed forces and other security agencies,” he said.

Magashi's farewell dinner was held ahead of President Buhari's exit on Monday, May 29, when he will officially hand over power to his successor, Bola Tinubu.

The minister’s scorecard came nearly two months after the Nigerian military killed more than 40 people suspected to be members of Boko Haram.

The neutralisation occurred between March 23 and April 6, the Directorate of Defence Media Operations said.

Twenty-one of the suspected terrorists were killed in northeast Nigeria, 24 in the northwest and three in the southwest, the Defence department said.

Boko Haram’s worst attack on civilians occurred on January 28, 2019, when more than 60 people were killed at the border town of Rann in northeast Nigeria, according to the Amnesty International.

In mid-April 2014, the militants abducted 276 female students of a government secondary school at Chibok town in Borno State, Nigeria.

Some of the girls, aged between 16 and 18, are yet to be found.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us