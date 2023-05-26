AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Artists come together to seek funding from African governments
Artists from Ghana, Ethiopia and Tanzania are pushing for African governments to allocate a percentage of the annual budget to arts and culture.
Artists come together to seek funding from African governments
Ghana, Ethiopia, and Tanzanian artists initiated launching a five-year project to increase arts and culture funding.  Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 26, 2023

Artists from Ghana, Ethiopia and Tanzania have combined efforts to urge governments to allocate more funds to arts and culture.

The performers are pushing for at least 1 per cent of the respective governments’ annual budgets be channelled to the arts kitty.

The artists, drawn from the three nations, made the petition in Ethiopia on Friday, Reuters reports.

Partnering with the African Union and Selam, a non-governmental organisation based in Ethiopia, the artists hope their project called Connect for Culture Africa (CfCA) will bear fruit within the next five years.

Selam Ethiopia uses film, music and circus performances to address pressing issues such as women rights.

“We want to empower artists. A lot of artists want to participate in these discussions about good governance, human rights but they are scared of the consequences,” Lucy Ilado, regional programme director at Selam, told Reuters.

CfCA organisers said they would seek the input of government agencies, research centres, artists and the civil society to propose bills on budgetary allocations that would have the potential of being adopted as law.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us