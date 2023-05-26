AFRICA
AU asks member states to avoid being caught in foreign nations’ crossfire
The African Union Commission has urged its member states to push for mutually beneficial engagements with foreign nations.
Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki. Photo: AA / AA
May 26, 2023

By Brian Okoth

The African Union has urged countries on the continent to push for mutually beneficial engagements with foreign nations in efforts to spur economic growth.

The AU says Africa should not be “a geostrategic battleground” for the global powers, given there are already a number of challenges facing countries on the continent.

The scramble for Africa’s support among world powers has increased over the years, especially after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked divisions.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, the chairperson of the African Union Commission, said on Thursday that Africa stands to lose if it allows itself to be caught in the crossfire.

“In this international context of confrontation of divergent political interests, the will of each side threatens to transform Africa into a geostrategic battleground, thereby creating a new Cold War,” Faki said during his address at the AU headquarters in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa.

Both Russia and Ukraine have sought Africa’s support as the war in Ukraine rages on.

Russia wants deeper political, economic and military ties in Africa as its invasion of Ukraine continues to attract criticism from different parts of the world.

Ukraine, on the other hand, is asking for Africa’s support to overcome Russian onslaught, saying the continent should not take a “neutral” stand on the war.

