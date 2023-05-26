TÜRKİYE
Türkiye hosts 9.5M foreign tourists in four months
Istanbul, Türkiye's largest city by population and a top tourist attraction welcomed over half of all foreign visitors, or nearly 4. 77 million, in the four-month period.
In April alone, 3.3 million foreigners visited the country, up 29.03 percent on a yearly basis. / Photo: AA
May 26, 2023

Türkiye has hosted 9.5 million foreign tourists in the first four months of this year, according to official figures.

The number of foreign arrivals in January-April rose 27.51 percent on a yearly basis, the country's Culture and Tourism Ministry said on Friday.

Istanbul, Türkiye's largest city by population and a top tourist attraction, welcomed over half of all foreign visitors, or nearly 4. 77 million, in the four-month period.

It was followed by the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with 1.6 million foreign tourists and Edirne in northwestern Türkiye, which borders both Bulgaria and Greece, with 1.1 million foreign visitors.

As for the nationalities of foreign tourists, Russia took first place with 12.1 percent nearly 1.15 million visitors over the same period, followed by Germany (10.14 percent) and Bulgaria (8.37 percent).

In April alone, 3.3 million foreigners visited the country, up 29.03 percent on a yearly basis.

SOURCE:TRT World
