TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
All of Türkiye's 85M citizens will be winners on May 28: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes the remarks at a rally in Istanbul ahead of a runoff vote on Sunday to elect the country's president.
All of Türkiye's 85M citizens will be winners on May 28: Erdogan
Türkiye is heading to a runoff vote on Sunday to elect the country's 13th president. / Photo: AA / Others
May 27, 2023

Türkiye's 85 million-strong citizens will be the winners in Sunday's presidential runoff, vowed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the eve of the election.

"All who have confidence in the national will, have a dream for our country and feel they belong to these lands will be a winner in the May 28 elections," Erdogan said at his last rally in Istanbul on Saturday ahead of the vote.

"Those who, despite all the provocations, do not cast a shadow over the polls, do not ignore the rule of law or legitimacy, and who believe in the changing power of civil politics will be counted as the victors in these elections no matter the results," he added.

Türkiye is heading to a runoff vote on Sunday to elect the president after no candidate reached the 50 percent threshold in the first round two weeks ago.

'Democracy will win'

On May 14 Erdogan's People's Alliance won a majority in parliament, while the presidential race headed to a runoff as no candidate won a simple majority or more than 50 percent. Erdogan, however, led with 49.52 percent.

In the runoff, Erdogan will face Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the head of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation Alliance.

"We will win in such a way that all of Türkiye with its 85 million individuals will win. Our nation with all its colours will win, and our democracy, for which we paid a great price, will win," Erdogan said.

"Regardless of which political party they fall in love with, all voters who show their will through legitimate means will win," he added.

Erdogan said he believes that people who voted for opposition parties on May 14 such as the CHP, DEVA, HDP and IYI Party will switch to the People's Alliance on Sunday.

"We will invite them too, they are the children of this nation. I hope we will walk together," he added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Helicopter crashes in India, kills several pilgrims
Iran's massive missile barrage on Israel leaves casualties
Guinea's military leader Doumbouya sets up electoral body
More than 100 people killed in Nigeria's armed attack
Netanyahu wants to set region on fire, sabotage nuclear talks by attacking Iran: Erdogan
Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
Rwanda-Congo conflict: 'No peace deal will be signed' yet as talks continue
Erdogan, bin Salman discuss Israel-Iran tensions in phone call
Fidan discusses Israel’s attack on Iran with Azerbaijani, Egyptian counterparts
Heavy floods in DR Congo’s Kinshasa leave 19 dead, destroy roads
Nigeria condemns Israel's 'pre-emptive' attacks on Iran
Cyprus is about brotherhood, not politics, says Türkiye's Altun
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us