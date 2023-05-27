Türkiye's 85 million-strong citizens will be the winners in Sunday's presidential runoff, vowed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the eve of the election.

"All who have confidence in the national will, have a dream for our country and feel they belong to these lands will be a winner in the May 28 elections," Erdogan said at his last rally in Istanbul on Saturday ahead of the vote.

"Those who, despite all the provocations, do not cast a shadow over the polls, do not ignore the rule of law or legitimacy, and who believe in the changing power of civil politics will be counted as the victors in these elections no matter the results," he added.

Türkiye is heading to a runoff vote on Sunday to elect the president after no candidate reached the 50 percent threshold in the first round two weeks ago.

'Democracy will win'

On May 14 Erdogan's People's Alliance won a majority in parliament, while the presidential race headed to a runoff as no candidate won a simple majority or more than 50 percent. Erdogan, however, led with 49.52 percent.

In the runoff, Erdogan will face Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the head of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation Alliance.

"We will win in such a way that all of Türkiye with its 85 million individuals will win. Our nation with all its colours will win, and our democracy, for which we paid a great price, will win," Erdogan said.

"Regardless of which political party they fall in love with, all voters who show their will through legitimate means will win," he added.

Erdogan said he believes that people who voted for opposition parties on May 14 such as the CHP, DEVA, HDP and IYI Party will switch to the People's Alliance on Sunday.

"We will invite them too, they are the children of this nation. I hope we will walk together," he added.