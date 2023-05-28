TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan poised to win as Türkiye holds runoff vote to elect president
Voters will choose on Sunday who will lead the nation — incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan or Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the joint candidate for six-party opposition amalgam.
Ballot papers, stamps and envelopes to be used in second round of presidential elections are introduced to press members at the Turkish Supreme Election Council in Ankara on May 24, 2023. AA File / AA
May 28, 2023

Turks will vote in a presidential runoff that could see incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan overcome his main challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu after no candidate was able to reach the 50 percent threshold in the first round held on May 14.

Sunday's voting will begin at 8 am local time [0500GMT] and end at 5 pm [1400GMT]. By late on Sunday there should be a clear indication of the winner.

More than 60 million people are registered to vote, including 4.9 million first-time voters. A total of 191,885 ballot boxes have been set up for voters in the country.

According to Türkiye's Supreme Election Council, more than 1.89 million people — 1,895,430 — have already cast their votes at Türkiye's foreign missions and customs gates as of 10 am local time [0700GMT] on Thursday.

Voting at diplomatic missions ended on Wednesday, while the polling will continue at customs gates until 5 pm local time [1400GMT] on Sunday.

In the May 14 elections, a total of 1,839,470 Turkish citizens abroad went to the polls to vote in both presidential and parliamentary elections.

Those who are unable to cast their ballots within the dedicated time in their country of residence will be able to vote at the customs gates until 5 pm local time on Sunday.

SOURCE:TRT World
