Turkish defence firm Asisguard has signed a multi-million dollar contract to supply equipment for securing the border as well as internal security of an unnamed African country, Anadolu news agency reports.

Asisguard specialises in the fields of armed drones, electro-optics and vehicle modernization. The contract is valued as $36.5 million, according to data obtained by Anadolu.

It will see the firm supply equipment on security detection, command and control, as well for intervention purposes.

The Turkish company, based in the capital Ankara, will perform system installation and integration activities with the armed drones and camera systems.

Turkish companies Havelsan, STM, and Nurol Makina are also involved in the project, which is an example of overseas joint work for the Turkish defense industry, the news agency said.

The firms’ combined bid was reportedly one of the key factors in winning the contract, it adds.