World leaders have extended their congratulatory messages to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following his victory in the presidential runoff.

Erdogan secured a commanding win on Sunday, amassing over 27 million votes in the face of opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s showing with at least 24.7 million votes.

As international leaders join in extending their felicitations to Erdogan, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad was the first world leader to congratulate Erdogan, writing on social media.

"My dear brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan, congratulations on your victory - I wish you success in your new term - I wish for our strong relations to further our countries' development & growth."

Under Erdogan, Türkiye was one of the first countries that aided Qatar after a blockade was imposed by its Gulf neighbours in 2017.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh also issued a congratulatory message to Erdogan and the Turkish people for the president's election victory.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also sent his message, praising, Erdogan's "unquestionable election victory".

In a lengthy message posted on Twitter, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called Erdogan's victory "historic".

"He is one of few world leaders whose politics has been anchored in public service. He has been a pillar of strength for the oppressed Muslims & a fervent voice for their inalienable rights."

"I keenly look forward to working with him to further deepen our strategic partnership in line with the excellent brotherhood between our two peoples."

Meanwhile, former Somalia's President, Mohamed Farmaajo was the first African leader to congratulate Erdogan.

In a social media post, he wrote, "It’s a true testament to your great leadership. As such, I join billions world-wide who prayed for you & the people of Türkiye towards this success."

Videos posted on social media also showed celebrations in Syria and Azerbaijan after it Erdogan's victory became clear.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev also congratulated President Erdogan on reelection in a phone call, inviting him to visit Baku in the near future.

