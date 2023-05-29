AFRICA
Russia's Lavrov holds talks with Kenyan president in visit
Sergey Lavrov's visit on Monday comes days after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba toured Africa last week
President William Ruto hosted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at State House, Nairobi. PHOTO \ PRESIDENCY / Others
May 29, 2023

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held talks with Kenyan President William Ruto during a visit to the East African nation, but there have been no further details on the meeting.

Earlier in the day Mr Lavrov met the leadership of both houses of parliament.

The visit to Nairobi comes days after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba toured Africa last week.

The two leaders agreed on the need to reform the UN Security Council to make it more representative and more responsive, a statement from President William Ruto's office said.

“The continent can bring to the table rich ideas, suggestions and experiences that would serve the globe well,” Mr Ruto is quoted as saying.

On Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Kenyan president said his government's position was for the respect of territorial integrity. Kenya was among African powerhouses that last year voted in favour of a UN general assembly resolution condemning the war.

“Kenya calls for a resolution of the conflict in a manner respectful to the two parties,” he said.

Russia's embassy had announced in a tweet on Sunday night that "a very fruitful week for Russia-Kenya bilateral relations is ahead".

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
