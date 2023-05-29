TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
'Erdogan wins again': US media widely covers Türkiye election
US news outlets closely monitored Türkiye's run-off election, with headlines from the Times to Post calling President Erdogan a "paramount politician" after he secured more than 52% of the vote.
'Erdogan wins again': US media widely covers Türkiye election
Turkish President and People's Alliance's presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and his wife, Emine, gesture to supporters at the presidential palace in Ankara / Others
May 29, 2023

Türkiye's presidential run-off and the reelection of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made major headlines in the United States.

American news outlets closely monitored the vote and prominently featured reports on Sunday's election.

CNN provided instant coverage throughout the election, highlighting vibrant celebrations that lasted until late at night in the country and drawing attention to the significant interest in Erdogan's victory speech in the capital Ankara.

The New York Times, one of the US' leading dailies, dedicated a separate page on its website to cover the elections, providing ongoing updates on developments.

Speaking to reporters in the capital Ankara, the chairman of the country's Supreme Election Council (YSK) Ahmet Yener said Erdogan won Türkiye's presidency over opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the second-round run-off vote.

According to unofficial results, the Turkish president won the race with 52.16 percent, while Kilicdaroglu got 47.84 percent of the vote, he said, adding that 99.85 percent of the ballot boxes have been opened so far.

'Paramount politician'

"President Erdogan Wins Re-Election After Biggest Challenge Yet," The Times wrote in its headline, describing Erdogan as Türkiye's "paramount politician for 20 years."

In an article discussing Türkiye's foreign policy, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported: "The country’s longest-serving leader beat his main challenger in a run-off vote."

It also carried quotes from the former US ambassador to Türkiye, James Jeffrey, who called Erdogan "calm when pressured," adding that "he knows what he's doing, and projects that he is in charge."

"That is appealing to most electorates, and it's particularly appealing to the Turkish electorate," Jeffrey added, according to the article.

The Washington Post also reported Erdogan's reelection, noting that the incumbent president beat "a challenge from a candidate backed by a united opposition movement."

Politico wrote, "Erdogan wins again," in its headline, saying the president "extends his 20 years in power, vowing to build the country's century.

The newspaper said Erdogan was "in a powerful position to influence not only the future direction of democracy in the 85 million-strong country but also to shape politics in the region and beyond".

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us