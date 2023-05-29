AFRICA
3 MIN READ
African presidents who attended Tinubu’s inauguration in Nigeria
Bola Tinubu has pledged to create one million jobs for Nigerians and streamline the financial sector.
African presidents who attended Tinubu’s inauguration in Nigeria
Bola Tinubu took the oath of office as Nigeria's 16th President on May 29, 2023 in the capital city, Abuja. Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
May 29, 2023

By Brian Okoth

Several presidents from Africa attended the swearing-in of Nigeria’s new Head of State Bola Tinubu in the capital Abuja on Monday.

South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Abdelmadjid Tebboune (Algeria), Samia Suluhu (Tanzania), Julius Maada Bio (Sierra Leone), Denis Sassou Nguesso (Republic of Congo), Umaro Sissoco Embalo (Guinea-Bissau), Evariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi) and Mohamed Bazoum of Niger attended the inauguration held at the Eagle Square.

Others who arrived on Sunday for the Monday ceremony are Chad’s transitional President Mahamat Deby and Nana Akufo-Ado of Ghana.

Kenyan President William Ruto was represented by Chief Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Angolan President Joao Lourenco sent Foreign Affairs minister, Tete Antonio, to represent him at Tinubu’s oath-taking.

United States President Joe Biden delegated representation to Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia Fudge.

Canada was represented by Housing minister Hussein Ahmed.

The high-profile delegation to the event signals Nigeria’s economic importance on the continent and beyond.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted earlier 2023 that Nigeria’s GDP will hit $574 billion by the end of the year.

Deloitte says Nigeria’s 2022 gross domestic product stood at $509.9 billion to place the country ahead of second-placed South Africa ($322 billion).

Nigeria’s economy is lower middle-income with significant interests in manufacturing, financial, service, communications, technology, and entertainment sectors.

In his inauguration address, President Tinubu said he will leverage on regional and international ties that the country enjoys to benefit its people.

“My primary foreign policy objective must be the peace and stability of the West African sub-region and the African continent,” he said.

Tinubu becomes Nigeria’s 16th president, taking over from Muhammadu Buhari whose second and final term as Head of State ended on May 29.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us