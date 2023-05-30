AFRICA
ICC prosecutor urges new approach to tackle atrocities in DR Congo
Karim Khan urged for "stronger partnership" between the government, provincial governors, civil society, the African Union, the European Union and the United Nations.
Rebel attacks have left hundreds of thousands of people displaced in eastern DR Congo. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 30, 2023

The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor has called for a new way to tackle war crimes in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"We've had cases, we've had convictions, but there is a truth staring at us in the face... the rapes have not stopped, the crimes have not stopped," Karim Khan told reporters on Monday.

Eastern DR Congo has been plagued by armed groups for three decades where thousands have been killed and hundreds of thousands still displaced.

The ICC launched its first investigations in DR Congo in 2004, following a referral by the Congolese government. Recently the country's justice minister asked the court to investigate alleged crimes committed by the M23 rebel group in North Kivu province.

Mr Khan is on a fact-finding mission in the country where he met affected communities and survivors. He also met Nobel laureate Denis Mukwege – who helps rape victims.

"We thank Karim Khan for his visit to eastern DR Congo and look forward to his office prioritizing investigations and prosecutions aimed at ending the culture of impunity that largely prevails," Mr Mukwege tweeted.

Mr Khan urged for "stronger partnership" between the government, provincial governors, civil society, the African Union (AU), the European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN).

"The message is: we need to find a new way of working in my view, not in the same way that we've been doing since 2004," the prosecutor said.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
