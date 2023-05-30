AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sudan's warring sides agree to ceasefire extention
Seven ceasefire deals meant to open up humanitarian corridors have been broken since the conflict began in Sudan.
Sudan's warring sides agree to ceasefire extention
More than one million people have been displaced by Sudan's conflict. Photo/ others
May 30, 2023

Sudan’s unsteady ceasefire has been extended by five days by the warring sides battling to take control of the country after two international mediators expressed concerns about persistent truce violations, the news agency AFP reports.

The cease-fire extension between Sudan’s military and its rival, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, was announced in a joint statement late Monday by Saudi Arabia and the US.

The last ceasefire agreement had been declared a week ago to allow in much-needed aid and permit civilians to flee.

But by the seventh day of the truce, no humanitarian corridors had been secured, with both sides blaming the other for truce violations.

The US and Saudi Arabia have been mediating talks between the military and the RSF in the Saudi port city of Jeddah. So far, there have been seven declared cease-fires, all of which have been violated.

In the statement, the US and Saudi Arabia noted that the military continued to carry out airstrikes, while the RSF was still occupying people’s homes and seizing properties.

Sudan’s conflict, which started on April 15, has displaced nearly 1.4 million people, including 1 million internally and 330,000 who have crossed into neighbouring countries, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us