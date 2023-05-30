AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Overcrowding in Kenya's Dadaab camp worrysome- Medical group
Medical charity MSF says immediate action needs to be taken to address the alarming sanitary conditions and prevent the further spread of disease in the camp.
Overcrowding in Kenya's Dadaab camp worrysome- Medical group
At least 500 new refugees arrive every day at the Dadaab camp, over stretching resources and water and sanitationPhot : AFP / AFP
May 30, 2023

Medical group MSF, also known as Doctors Without Borders, says overcrowded camps and a lack of proper sanitation will worsen the medical situations currently witnessed in Kenya's Dadaab refugee camp.

Dadaab is made up of three camps, Dagahaley, Ifo, and Hagadera, which are currently hosting more than 300,000 refugees, mainly from Somalia, many of whom have lived in the camps for more than three decades.

MSF medical coordinator in Kenya, Dr. Nitya Udayraj, said in a statement, "It is just a matter of time before we see other epidemics erupt in the camps, such as Hepatitis E."

At least two people have died and 1,120 others have been treated for cholera since the outbreak of the disease in the camp in November last year.

"We have already seen the worst cholera outbreak in five years, and the risk of other epidemics breaking out is high," says Maiyaki. '' If this occurs, it would outstrip medical capacity in the camps, with potentially catastrophic consequences."

MSF now calls on the government of Kenya and UNHCR to fasten the relocation process of refugees to a new camp, Ifo 2, which has been in the plans for a while.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us