AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Panic buying sparks shortage in Nigeria fuel subsidy confusion
Pump prices have more than tripled while long queues are being witnessed at filling stations in major cities and towns across the West African country.
Panic buying sparks shortage in Nigeria fuel subsidy confusion
Long queues have been witnessed at fuel stations across the country. PHOTO \ FILE \ REUTERS / Photo: Reuters
May 31, 2023

Fuel stations are running out of stock across Nigeria as confusion reigns after newly sworn-in President Bola Tinubu announced scrapping of subsidy on petroleum products.

Pump prices have more than tripled while long queues are being witnessed at filling stations in major cities and towns across the West African country. Local media outlets are reporting of a hike in transport fares.

The head of the state oil firm NNPC on Tuesday assured of a sufficient supply of fuel in the country and blamed motorists for buying "more than what they need".

"We understand people will be scared of potential changes to price of petrol, But that is not enough for people to rush to fuel stations to buy more than what they need. We believe normalcy will resume very soon," Mele Kyari said at a media briefing.

President Tinubu's team explained that the current budget did not provide for fuel subsidy beyond June and accused the media of "mischievously twisting the narrative".

"Tinubu’s government has merely inherited a regime where there was no provision for subsidy in the 2023 Appropriation Act as of June 2023," said Festus Keyamo, who was the spokesman of the presidential campaign.

He added that the president had "merely acknowledged this state of affairs" in his inaugural speech.

In his inauguration speech, President Tinubu said he would get rid of the fuel subsidy -estimated to cost nearly $10 billion last year. It was one of his campaign promises but a previous effort to end it led to violent protests.

Nigeria is Africa's biggest oil producer but relies on importation of refined petroleum products for domestic consumption because for decades, its four state-owned refineries have not been functioning properly.

Billionaire Aliko Dangote last week opened an oil refinery in Lagos - the largest in Africa - that has been described as a game changer for Nigeria's fuel problems.

Read more: Is Dangote’s multi-billion dollar oil refinery the solution to Nigeria’s fuel problems?

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us