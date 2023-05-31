AFRICA
Zimbabwe summons US envoy amid election meddling claims
The US embassy's social media posts have been described by as bordering on activism and meddling in Zimbabwe's internal affairs.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be seeking re-election in forthcoming elections. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 31, 2023

Zimbabwe's foreign affairs ministry summoned US acting ambassador on Tuesday over accusations of meddling in domestic affairs ahead of general elections later this year.

The US embassy is accused of "lecturing Zimbabweans on the country's electoral processes", state media reports.

A social media campaign encouraging Zimbabweans to register to vote "and make sure your voice is heard" and to "vote in peace" has been running on the embassy's handles.

Acting US ambassador Elaine French met the permanent secretary in the ministry of affairs where she was told the conduct of the embassy was unacceptable, state media said.

The social media posts were described by the ministry as bordering on activism and meddling in Zimbabwe's internal affairs. It called on the embassy to "refrain from posting such messages".

A spokesperson of the embassy said they stand by the posts that are calling for peace during the election season.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will seek re-election for a second in the forthcoming general elections whose date has not been announced.

Voters are currently inspecting the voter register and the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has called for an audit of the roll citing missing names.

