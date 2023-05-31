AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sudan military suspends participation in truce talks
The army accuses the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of not implementing provisions of a humanitarian ceasefire.
Sudan military suspends participation in truce talks
Sudan's General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan talks with troops in Khartoum. / Photo: Reuters
May 31, 2023

Sudan’s army has suspended its participation in talks over a ceasefire on Wednesday accusing its rivals of failing to honour their commitments.

It said "the rebels have never implemented a single one of the provisions of a short-term ceasefire which required their withdrawal from hospitals and residential buildings," an unnamed Sudanese government official told AFP news agency.

The withdrawal raises fears of renewed fighting that has displaced tens and thousands of people and killed nearly 2,000, according to figures by UN agencies and the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

The army said the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had also "repeatedly violated the truce", the official added.

US and Saudi mediators said late Monday that the warring parties had agreed to extend by five days a humanitarian truce they had frequently violated over the previous week.

The mediators admitted the truce had been "imperfectly observed" but said the extension "will permit further humanitarian efforts".

"The army is ready to fight until victory," army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan declared during a visit to troops in the capital.

The RSF, led by Burhan's deputy-turned-foe Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, said they will "exercise their right to defend themselves" and accused the army of violating the truce.

In Darfur, on Sudan's western border with Chad, continued fighting "blatantly disregards ceasefire commitments", said Toby Harward, of the UN refugee agency.

More than half of Sudan's population - 25 million people - are now in need of aid and protection, the UN says.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us