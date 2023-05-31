AFRICA
Rampahosa warns of difficult winter ahead over power-cuts
The country is approaching the southern hemisphere winter, which is usually a peak-time electricity use period.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa / Photo: Reuters
May 31, 2023

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the country faces a "difficult winter ahead" amid its worst-ever power cuts that have left homes and the economy badly affected.

The country is approaching the southern hemisphere winter, which is usually a peak-time electricity use period as households switch on heating devices.

"We face a difficult winter ahead as demand increases," President Ramaphosa told lawmakers on Wednesday.

South Africa has an aging energy infrastructure with a dependence on coal. At least three power stations are undergoing repairs that are expected to resume operations after winter.

The president played down the possibility of a collapse of the power grid and signaled at further rationing of the available electricity.

"The risk of a national blackout remains extremely low," Mr Ramaphosa.

Power cuts, referred locally as load shedding, will allow state-owned energy utility Eskom to "keep the system in balance", he added.

President Ramaphosa appointed appointed minister of electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, to deal with the energy crisis.

