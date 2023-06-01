Foreign ministers from the Brics countries are meeting in South Africa for talks that are a precursor to a larger meeting of leaders of developing countries scheduled for August in Johannesburg.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is among leaders - including China’s Xi Jinping - who have been invited at the summit, although controversy surrounds his possible attendance after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against him for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

South Africa confirmed that foreign ministers from Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa are attending Thursday's meeting in Cape Town. A deputy minister is representing China.

Brics is a grouping that brings together developing economies made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

No agenda has been made public about the foreign ministers' meeting, but analysts said discussions would consider an expansion of the group and creating a Brics currency, news agencies report.

The moves would potentially offer a counterweight to Western geopolitical dominance.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Venezuela, Argentina, Iran and Algeria are said to be on a list of those seeking to join the bloc, according to officials.

"If they can bring in the oil producer countries that will be key, given the petrodollar system," William Gumede, a South African political analyst, is quoted as saying by Reuters news agency.

Brazil's President Lula da Silva last month called on Brics nations to adopt a common currency to help increase trade and investment among the member countries. Previous discussions on a common currency have not come to fruition.

The Brics meeting come in the wake of a summit of the Group of Seven leaders in Japan that was dominated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and countering China's influence.

The diplomatic standoff over South Africa hosting the Bric's summit has seen President Cyril Ramaphosa set up a committee to look for a loophole on the wording of the Rome Statute that would enable President Putin to attend

"The best outcome would be if President Putin was going to take a decision not to attend in person. Russia should take that position voluntarily with the intention to ensure it allows South Africa to continue to hold a high moral ground on the peace initiative in the war in Ukraine," said Sophie Mokoena, the international news editor at public broadcaster SABC.