Do or die for Gambia as they seek to 'make history' at U-20 World Cup
Gambia hopes to join continental neighbours Nigeria in the quarter-finals of the Fifa World Cup Under 20.
The Gambian football team hopes to make it to the quarterfinals of the World Cup U-20 tournament in Argentina. Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
June 1, 2023

By Dayo Yussuf

If miracles do happen, then they have happened for Gambia in an ongoing football tournament.

The young scorpions hope to extend their luck in a duel with Uruguay in the knockout stage of the World Cup U-20 in Argentina.

‘‘Everyone is ready for the game, and everyone is ready to make history,’’ a confident Sainey Sanyang told TRT Afrika. The young defender exudes confidence as he holds his Number 3 jersey.

He knows that they have their work cut out for them. ‘‘In order to make it to the finals, we have to beat the strong teams. We are prepared for the test," he adds.

So far, Gambia have managed to put up a show no one expected. Cruising comfortably past the group stage, beating Honduras in their opening match.

But perhaps their biggest surprise was the 2-1 win against France in their second group game, which ensured everyone notices them at the tournament.

‘’When you perform well, people do notice. At the end of the day, we came to the tournament as underdogs, but are now branded as favourites," says head coach Abdoulie Bojang.

Gambia now have a tough test against Uruguay, who beat Iraq and Tunisia to advance to the knockout stage.

Speaking to TRT Afrika on Wednesday before their match, Gambian coach Abdoulie said he was optimistic that his team will win.

‘‘We will take the match seriously. We want to write our own history," he said.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
