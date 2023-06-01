By Brian Okoth

The Zimbabwean National Assembly has passed a bill that seeks to punish “unpatriotic citizens”.

The Criminal Law Codification and Reform Amendment Bill contains a clause that criminalises “willful damaging of the sovereignty and national interest of Zimbabwe”.

Opposition MPs opposed amendments to the Patriotic Act, saying the new proposals would violate the freedom of expression and gag the media.

An opposition MP, Shakespear Hamauswa, said patriotism could not be legislated.

“We don’t need a law that says if a Zimbabwean complains about mismanagement of resources, then that person is against Zimbabwe,” Hamauswa said on Tuesday.

The bill prohibits communication with foreign government officials when the information being shared may “harm the country’s positive image and integrity or reputation”.

The bill also bars Zimbabweans from making statements deemed to be unpatriotic, attending meetings aimed at overthrowing the government or influencing economic and trade sanctions against Zimbabwe.

Persons who will be found guilty of contravening the provision face up to 20 years in jail. Lawyers in Zimbabwe said the bill is vague and its implementation would most likely be abused by people in power.

The bill now heads to Zimbabwe’s Senate, where if it succeeds, then it will be forwarded to President Emmerson Mnangagwa for assent.