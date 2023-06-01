BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Illegal fishing costing six African countries $2.3b annually: Report
Gambia, Mauritania, Senegal, Guinea Bissau, Guinea and Sierra Leone collectively lose $2.3 billion annually as a result of illegal fishing, a recent study shows.
Illegal fishing costing six African countries $2.3b annually: Report
A recent report says six African countries collectively lose at least $2.3 billion yearly due to illegal fishing. Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images
June 1, 2023

By Brian Okoth

A report on illegal fishing in Africa has revealed that six countries lose at least $2.3 billion annually due to unregulated fishing.

Gambia, Mauritania, Senegal, Guinea Bissau, Guinea and Sierra Leone lose the amount of money yearly, a report by the Amnesty International shows.

The organisation conducted a study in Gambia between June 2021 and April 2022 and discovered that local fishermen were being driven out of business by foreign firms that use advanced equipment to illegally fish in the Gambian waters.

“The Gambian government and international community actors operating in the affected areas must ensure that foreign vessels and fish factories respect both national and international fishing regulations,” said Amnesty.

“It is crucial that local communities remain able to catch fish using sustainable methods.”

Sanyang village, a coastal area in southwest Gambia, was the most affected by illegal fishing, with the report stating that the situation there is “particularly dire”.

A foreign fish-processing factory was built there in 2017 and after it began operations in 2018, community members said their economic activities took the hit.

Owners of restaurants, lodges and juice bars along the beach said they had lost clients due to the stench emanating from the factory.

Local fishermen also said that large vessels operated by international companies have drastically depleted fish population.

Amnesty said Gambian authorities and international community “must act now to protect the rights of local fishing communities and preserve the environment”.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us