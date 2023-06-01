By Brian Okoth

A report on illegal fishing in Africa has revealed that six countries lose at least $2.3 billion annually due to unregulated fishing.

Gambia, Mauritania, Senegal, Guinea Bissau, Guinea and Sierra Leone lose the amount of money yearly, a report by the Amnesty International shows.

The organisation conducted a study in Gambia between June 2021 and April 2022 and discovered that local fishermen were being driven out of business by foreign firms that use advanced equipment to illegally fish in the Gambian waters.

“The Gambian government and international community actors operating in the affected areas must ensure that foreign vessels and fish factories respect both national and international fishing regulations,” said Amnesty.

“It is crucial that local communities remain able to catch fish using sustainable methods.”

Sanyang village, a coastal area in southwest Gambia, was the most affected by illegal fishing, with the report stating that the situation there is “particularly dire”.

A foreign fish-processing factory was built there in 2017 and after it began operations in 2018, community members said their economic activities took the hit.

Owners of restaurants, lodges and juice bars along the beach said they had lost clients due to the stench emanating from the factory.

Local fishermen also said that large vessels operated by international companies have drastically depleted fish population.

Amnesty said Gambian authorities and international community “must act now to protect the rights of local fishing communities and preserve the environment”.