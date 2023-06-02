Anderson Duarte is a name the Gambians will not forget in a hurry as they bid goodbye to the FIFA World Cup U-20 in Argentina.

His kick from 25 yards away, the only goal of the match, was enough to condemn the Young Scorpions and send Uruguay to the quarterfinals.

The match on Tuesday, May 1, between Gambia and Uraguay had been touted as one to rewrite the history books.

If Gambia had won the duel, it would have been a first for the team to play at that level in the competition.

Uruguay is no small name at the World Cup U-20, as they have qualified for the quarterfinals 10 times out of the 16 times they participated.

Nigeria trudges on

Meanwhile, host Argentina tumbled out of the tournament following a high-powered encounter with the Nigerian Flying Eagles at the San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium in San Juan, Argentina, on Wednesday.

Argentina lost 2-0 to goals from Ibrahim Beji Muhammad and Rilwanu Haliru Sarki in the 61st and 92nd minutes of the game.

In his post-match interview, Ibrahim Beji Muhammad said the team was never daunted going into the match.

''This is my first goal in the tournament, and I am very happy. We were coordinated as a team, and we did not allow ourselves to be intimidated even though we were going against the host nation."

This is the first time the Flying Eagles have advanced to the quarterfinals in 12 years.

Nigeria now must go past South Korea in the quarterfinals on Sunday, June 4, at the Estadio Unico Madre de Cuidades in theSantiago del Estero Province of Argentina.