By Brian Okoth

Gambia is among the countries in Africa that are bearing the brunt of illegal fishing resulting in environmental degradation and a significant decline of fish stocks.

A recent report by Amnesty International revealed that six countries, including Gambia, lose at least $2.3 billion annually due to unregulated fishing.

The other nations are Mauritania, Senegal, Guinea Bissau, Guinea and Sierra Leone.

Besides the disruption to sources of livelihood, the illegal fishing has also led to environmental degradation in the coastal areas of Gambia, especially in the southwestern village of Sanyang.

Amnesty said in its report that the situation there is “particularly dire”.

“It is crucial that local communities remain able to catch fish using sustainable methods,” Amnesty said after its investigation established that foreign companies with advanced technology were running local fishermen out of business.

Significant concern

Kemo Fatty, a climate activist and the Director of Green-Up Gambia, says illegal fishing in the West African nation has been “a significant concern”.

“There has been a massive expansion of fish meal factories in the coastal areas of Gambia, [resulting in an increased demand for fish],” Fatty tells TRT Afrika.

Fatty is proposing that the local justice system expedites the hearing and determination of illegal fishing suits in order to deter big firms from engaging in unlicensed trade.

“Illegal fishing has caused detrimental effects on the environment and the local fishing industry. Fish stocks have drastically reduced and the marine ecosystem has suffered serious degradation,” he said.

Fatty added: “This has gravely affected the livelihoods of local fishermen and the availability of fish as a source of food for the population.”

Gambia River

The climate activist said the illegal fishing has now been extended to Gambia River, a 1,120-kilometre river in West Africa.

“The illegal fishing is now on the verge of destroying crucial habitats along Gambia River. The fishing agencies, which are undermining sustainable fishing practices, are now catching even non-target species of fish,” he said.

Fatty advises that fishing regulations in Gambia should be implemented fully to combat breaches by rogue players.

“To be honest, Gambia has very sound fishing policies and laws. They, however, remain written or unenforceable. In some instances, the developed economies appear to be holding the Gambian government to ransom, making it difficult for the government to hold them accountable,” says Fatty.

'Strengthen legislation'

He advises the government to strengthen legislation on fishing, increase patrol and surveillance in Gambian waters, collaborate with neighbouring countries to combat illegal fishing and implement licensing systems to ward off illegal fishing agencies.

To boost the already depleted fish population, Fatty said the Gambian government should implement a number of fisheries management measures such as setting catch limits, establishing protected areas and effecting regulations on gear and fishing methods.

“These are in our laws, but we must do more to enforce them,” he says.

'Empower local fishermen'

Fatty is also proposing that the small-scale fishermen, who have been shoved out of business by the large players, should be granted access to credit, training and infrastructure in order to equip them with advanced knowledge, fishing skills and resources.

“The government should also strive to protect and restore marine habitats such as mangroves, coral reefs, and seagrass beds. A healthy ecosystem increases fish population.”

At the same time, the climate activist asked the government to invest in scientific research, data collection and application of innovative technologies to “understand fish stocks, their migration patterns, behaviour and ecosystem dynamics”.

Awareness

Fatty said the government should, at the same time, sensitise the local communities and stakeholders in order to promote sustainable fishing practices and understand the importance of environmental conservation.

“This will foster a sense of ownership and responsibility towards the sustainable use of fisheries resources,” he said.

Longstanding problem

Overfishing has, for years, been an issue in Gambia, with former President Yahya Jammeh imposing a ban on industrial fishing in 2015. The moratorium was lifted in 2017 by President Adama Barrow’s administration.

Upon lifting the ban, the government issued at least 73 licenses to fishing companies, most of them multinationals.

More licenses have since been granted to fishing firms and more catch limits imposed.

In 2018, Gambia signed a six-year pact with the European Union allowing vessels to catch 3,300 tonnes of tuna and 750 tonnes of hake every year.

Ahmed Manjang, an environmental activist, had protested against the industrial production of fish meal.

He said cheap fish like sardinella and bonga were being used to produce fish meal, making them unavailable for the local community, whose only source for animal protein was fish.