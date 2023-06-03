Recep Tayyip Erdogan has taken the oath of office as Türkiye's president after being re-elected in the country's May 28 runoff election.

Following the swearing-in ceremony at the parliament on Saturday, Erdogan visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic.

Later, the presidential complex will host an inauguration ceremony, which will be attended by high-level officials from 78 countries, including 21 heads of state, 13 prime ministers, and parliamentary and ministerial-level officials.

Representatives of international organisations, including NATO, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will also be present.

Erdogan will host guests at a dinner at the Cankaya Palace, the former home of Turkish presidents, after the ceremony at around 1900 local time.

He is expected to announce his Cabinet after dinner.

Erdogan won a presidential run-off election last Sunday with 52.18 percent of the vote.

Opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.82 percent votes, according to final results released by the country's Supreme Election Council.