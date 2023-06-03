TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's Recep Tayyip Erdogan takes oath of office as president
Erdogan was sworn in during a session in parliament before an inauguration ceremony at Cankaya Palace as attention turns to the awaited announcement of his new Cabinet.
Türkiye's Recep Tayyip Erdogan takes oath of office as president
Erdogan received his mandate from the Temporary Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Devlet Bahceli. / Photo: AA
June 3, 2023

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has taken the oath of office as Türkiye's president after being re-elected in the country's May 28 runoff election.

Following the swearing-in ceremony at the parliament on Saturday, Erdogan visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic.

Later, the presidential complex will host an inauguration ceremony, which will be attended by high-level officials from 78 countries, including 21 heads of state, 13 prime ministers, and parliamentary and ministerial-level officials.

Representatives of international organisations, including NATO, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will also be present.

Erdogan will host guests at a dinner at the Cankaya Palace, the former home of Turkish presidents, after the ceremony at around 1900 local time.

He is expected to announce his Cabinet after dinner.

Erdogan won a presidential run-off election last Sunday with 52.18 percent of the vote.

Opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.82 percent votes, according to final results released by the country's Supreme Election Council.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us