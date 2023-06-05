AFRICA
Cameroonian soldiers kill four suspected Boko Haram militants
The Cameroonian military says it responded to a coordinated attack by Boko Haram militants, killing four suspects in a fierce exchange of gunfire.
A Cameroonian soldier. Photo: AP / AP
June 5, 2023

By Brian Okoth

Cameroonian soldiers have killed at least four suspected Boko Haram militants in Goldavi, a village in far north of the country’s capital Yaounde.

The military said in a statement that the attack was in response to a coordinated raid on an army base by the suspected militants.

The suspected Boko Haram militants engaged the soldiers in a fierce exchange of gunfire that resulted in the deaths of four of the insurgents, the military said.

The military further said that many of the suspected militants escaped with bullet wounds. On the part of the army, no casualties were reported.

Goldavi village, which is some 1,400 kilometres north of Yaounde and is on the border with Nigeria, has experienced Boko Haram attacks on civilians and military personnel on different occasions in the past.

Some of those attacks ended in deaths, injuries and displacement of thousands of people.

