'You have won our hearts,' praises for Ghetto Kids after BGT final
The dancers from Uganda got on the show after winning a Golden Buzzer at their audition to progress to the semi-finals.
The Ghetto kids from ages six and 13 all come from impoverished backgrounds in the Ugandan capital, Kampala. Photo/ Others
June 5, 2023

Fans have continued to shower praise on the famous Ugandan child dancers who took the world of talent reality shows by storm.

On Sunday, June 5, Triplets Ghetto Kids from Uganda performed at the British Got Talent stage in a tension-soaked season final but emerged in 4th place after the final results of public voting were announced.

Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn took home the title and the cash prize of £250,000, as well as other endorsements and benefits.

On social media, the dance group penned an emotional tribute to their fans worldwide who cheered them on in the highly competitive reality show.

Fans too have responded, praising the young dancers for daring to dream.

Ugandan musician and politician Bobi Wine wrote on Twitter, ‘’Hard luck, Ghetto Kids. You didn't win the BGT crown, but you won the hearts of the world.’’

Namuyimba Kenneth, a fan back home in Uganda, wrote, ‘’We shall forever celebrate you, our dear Ghetto kids; you have made us proud.’’

The Ugandan dancers, Triplet Ghetto Kids, more fondly known as Ghetto Kids are part of a family of 30-odd children taken in by Kavuma Dauda. His foundation has offered shelter, food, and education to children on the streets of Kampala since 2007.

The story of the dance group went viral on social media last month after they got the golden buzzer midway into their performance from the judge, Bruno Tonioli.

Getting a golden buzzer grants performers a place in the live semi-finals of the show. It means skipping the boot camp stage, where slots are fiercely competed for.

The Ghetto Kids swooned a global audience, with their Golden Buzzer audition video getting over 1.2 million views on YouTube.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
