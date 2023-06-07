SPORTS
Nigeria's Samuel Chukwueze voted Africa Valuable Player
Chukwueze had a fantastic season for the Yellow Submarine, scoring 13 goals and helping Villarreal CF get a spot in European competition next season.
June 7, 2023

Nigerian attacker and Villarreal CF star Samuel Chukwueze has been named the winner of the 2022–2023 LaLiga Santander African MVP Award.

LaLiga, in their statement, said Chukwueze was voted star of the season after amassing votes from top African football journalists.

Chukwueze had a fantastic season for the Yellow Submarine, scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists in all competitions and playing in 37 of the 38 LaLiga Santander matches for the club.

He helped propel Villarreal CF to a spot in European competition next season.

"I feel so happy to win this award," Chukwueze is quoted as saying in the league statement.

"I’ve worked very hard this season, but I want to thank my teammates for making it possible. Without them, this wouldn’t have been possible for me,’’ he added.

Chukwueze edged out LaLiga Santander Mid-Season African MVP Iñaki Williams, the record-breaking Athletic Club forward who scored 10 goals in 36 LaLiga Santander matches this season.

