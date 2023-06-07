The Turkish parliament has elected Numan Kurtulmus, the vice chair of the Justice and Development (AK Party), as its 30th speaker.

Numan Kurtulmus, a lawmaker from Istanbul province, received 321 votes in the third round of voting by the Grand National Assembly of 600 seats.

In the third round, a minimum of 301 votes was needed.

Numan Kurtulmus, a prominent figure in Turkish politics, was born in the coastal town of Unye, Ordu, in 1959.

Kurtulmus started active politics in 1998 when he assumed the role of Istanbul Provincial Chairman of the Refah Party, subsequently becoming a member of the General Administrative Board.

In 2008, he was elected as the Chairman of the Fazilet Party and later founded the Has Party on November 1, 2010. Two years later, he joined the AK Party.

In 2014, he assumed the role of Deputy Prime Minister in the 62nd Government.

During his extensive political career, Kurtulmus served as Deputy Prime Minister and Government Spokesperson in the 63rd, 64th, and 65th Governments.

He also served as the Minister of Culture and Tourism following a cabinet reshuffle in the 65th Government.

Kurtulmus continues to be an influential figure within the AK Party, having been elected as a member of the central decision and executive board at the 6th Ordinary Congress. Currently, he holds the position of AK Party Deputy Chairman.

Election process

Seven candidates competed for the post, including Numan Kurtulmus, the joint nominee of the AK Party Party and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP); Tekin Bingol from the Republican People's Party (CHP), Tulay Hamitogullari Oruc from the Yesil Sol Party (YSP), Mustafa Cihan Pacaci from the Iyi Party, Mustafa Yeneroglu from the Deva Party, and Serap Yazici Ozbudun, from Gelecek Party, a joint candidate of her party and Saadet Party.

According to the Turkish Constitution, the parliament speaker is elected via secret ballot up to four rounds – as many as are necessary – on a single day.

In the first two rounds, the candidates will seek two-thirds majority (400) in the 600-seat parliament.

If the election goes to a third round, a simple majority – 301 votes – is sufficient to name the new speaker who will undertake the role for two years.

If a majority cannot be obtained, a fourth ballot shall be held on the same day in a runoff vote between the two candidates who received the highest number of votes in the third. The member who receives the greatest number of votes in the fourth ballot will be elected speaker.

In May 14 elections, the AK Party emerged as the main party in parliament, gaining 268 seats.

In addition to the AK Party, its People’s Alliance partners the MHP won 50 seats and the Yeniden Refah Party (YRP) won five, securing a combined majority of 323 seats.

The main opposition Nation Alliance secured 212 seats in parliament.

Parliament's remaining 65 seats were won by the Labour and Freedom Alliance, made up of the Yesil Sol Party with 61 seats and the Türkiye Isci Party with four.