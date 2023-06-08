AFRICA
Ethiopia neutralises Al-Shabaab suicide bombers
Ethiopia has been targeted by Al-Shabaab for sending troops into Somalia as part of the Africa Union force to flush out the armed group.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has actively participated in the regional forum convened towards strengthening the campaign against Al-Shabaab. / Photo: Getty Images
June 8, 2023

Ethiopia has foiled an attack by insurgent group Al-Shabaab on a town on its border with Somalia.

The Ethiopian Foreign Ministry said the army successfully foiled their attempt before they ‘’wreaked havoc’’ at the Ethiopia-Somalia border town of Dollo.

‘’The ENDF neutralised suicide bombers and destroyed weapons to be used by the terrorist group,’’ the ministry said in a brief statement on social media on Wednesday.

Dollo in Ethiopia is less than three kilometres (2 miles) from its Somali twin, Doolow.

Al-Shabaab, linked to Al-Qaeda, has been waging an insurgency against Somalia's central government for about 15 years.

The group claimed via its communication channels that it had conducted two suicide bombings at an Ethiopian military base on the Somali side of the border, according to the US monitoring group SITE, the news agency AFP reports.

The group was driven out of Mogadishu in 2011 by an African Union force, but it still controls swathes of countryside and continues to wage deadly strikes on civilian, political, and military targets.

