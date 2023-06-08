Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has tested positive for COVID-19, Diane Atwine, permanent secretary at the health ministry, has announced.

Atwine, in a statement on Twitter, added that Museveni ‘’is in good health and will continue his duties while getting treatment.

On Wednesday, Museveni, 78, hinted he may have contracted COVID, saying he had felt a slight cold.

Museveni is vaccinated against COVID, and during the pandemic, he was always seen in public wearing a mask and conducting his official duties while socially distancing himself.

Uganda introduced tough containment measures at the height of the COVID pandemic, which included closing the border, businesses, and schools.