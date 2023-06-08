The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has said she will visit Tunisia with the prime ministers of Italy and the Netherlands for talks on economic and migration concerns.

The meeting would take place on Sunday, June 11, with Tunisian President Kais Saied.

Tunisia has been a main departure point for migrants attempting perilous sea journeys to Europe.

Dangerous journeys

Tunisia’s Coast Guard said today it recovered the bodies of nine African migrants and rescued 29 after their boat sank off the coast of Monastir as they attempted to reach the Italian coast.

"Discussions will focus on the bilateral relations between the EU and Tunisia," Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said.

"An agreement on cooperation in the areas of the economy, energy, and migration will be at the heart of those discussions."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was in Tunis on Tuesday to help secure an IMF bailout for Tunisia while also supporting efforts to tackle the growing migrant flows to Europe.

Tunisia's coastline is less than 150 kilometres (90 miles) from the Italian island of Lampedusa, and has long been a launching pad for migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan African countries, seeking a better life in Europe.