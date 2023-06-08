Liverpool signed Argentine central midfielder Alexis Mac Allister on Thursday.

"Liverpool FC has reached an agreement for the transfer of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion on a long-term deal for an undisclosed fee," the English Premier League club said in a statement.

"It feels amazing. It’s a dream come true, it’s amazing to be here and I can’t wait to get s tarted," Mac Allister told Liverpool website, adding that he is looking forward to meeting his new teammates.

Details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported that the fee for the Argentine midfielder was 55 million pounds ($68.51 million).

Mac Allister became a Reds player six months after helping Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 24-year-old, who signed a new contract with Brighton in October, joined the south coast club in January 2019 and was loaned back to former team Argentinos Juniors before making his Brighton debut in March 2020.

He has since scored 20 goals in more than 100 appearances for the club in all competitions.

This season the 24-year-old scored 12 goals in 40 appearances for Brighton, an impressive performance for him.

The midfielder has 16 caps for Argentina and played six games of their 2022 World Cup-winning campaign, including the final, where Lionel Scaloni's side beat France on penalties.