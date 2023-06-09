AFRICA
Bodies of Tunisian soldiers retrieved after helicopter crashes into sea
The helicopter had four soldiers on board when it crashed into the sea in the northwestern region of Tunisia on Wednesday night.
The Tunisian Defence ministry said two victims of the June 7 helicopter crash were yet to be found. Photo: AP / AP
June 9, 2023

By Brian Okoth

Tunisia’s Ministry of Defence has said two bodies of soldiers have been retrieved after a helicopter they were travelling in crashed into the sea on Wednesday night.

Four soldiers were aboard the helicopter when its signal transmitter reportedly failed while flying over Cap Serrat region in northwest Tunisia.

The Tunisian government deployed land, air and sea resources in search of the missing flight and its occupants.

On Thursday, the Defence ministry said the Tunisian navy had recovered bodies of two soldiers and the wreckage of the helicopter.

A search for the remaining two victims is ongoing, the ministry said in a statement.

