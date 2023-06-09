Former American President Donald Trump will face charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida home.

Trump’s lawyer, James Trusty, told CNN that the indictment includes charges of willful retention of national defense information, obstruction, false statements and conspiracy.

The former US leader will be the first ex-president in American history to face criminal charges pressed by the federal government that he once managed.

Should he be tried and found guilty of the alleged offences, Trump could spend time in jail.

Threatened ambition

His 2024 presidential election bid would also be on the line if he is declared guilty.

The Associated Press reports that Trump’s lawyers confirmed his indictment.

The former president has repeatedly insisted he was entitled to keep the classified documents when he left the White House. He has also claimed, without providing evidence, that he had declassified them.

This indictment deepens Trump’s legal troubles, as he already faces additional investigations in Washington and Atlanta that could also lead to criminal charges.

The case is a milestone for the Justice department that had investigated Trump for years — as president and private citizen.