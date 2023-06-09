AFRICA
UN peacekeepers under probe in Central African Republic
The UN peacekeepers are facing allegations of sexual exploitation. Those being investigated are part of Tanzanian contingent.
 Tanzania has sent in investigators to look into the accusations / Photo: Reuters
June 9, 2023

Eleven UN peacekeepers stationed in Central African Republic have been accused of sexual exploitation and abuse, the United Nations says.

"Upon learning of the allegations, a rapid intervention team was deployed to assess the allegations and identify and listen to the alleged victims," the UN's Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic, also known as MINUSCA, says in a statement on Friday.

"Immediately afterward, MINUSCA relocated the unit concerned to another base, where it is confined to barracks, in order to protect the victims and the integrity of the investigation,’’ MINUSCA added.

Command breakdown

It said preliminary findings by the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services revealed that the members of a Tanzanian peacekeeping unit deployed in western CAR were implicated in the exploitation and abuse of four victims.

The UN said the evidence also points to a breakdown in command and control over personnel, and once the investigation is complete, the entire unit of 60 peacekeepers will be repatriated.

Some of the victims are believed to be minors, but that is yet to be confirmed, it added.

The statement indicated that Tanzanian authorities have also deployed national investigators after being notified.

UN peacekeepers have long been in the spotlight over allegations of sexual abuse in Central African Republic and neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

In 2021, UN Secretary-General António Guterres ordered the immediate repatriation of a contingent operating in Gabon following reports of sexual abuse by some of its 450 members and previous allegations.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
