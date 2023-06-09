By Brian Okoth

Kenyan athlete Faith Kipyegon on Friday broke the women’s 5000m world record in the Diamond League meeting in Paris, France.

She ran the race in 14:05.20, surpassing the record of 14:06.62 set by Ethiopian athlete, Letesenbet Gidey, in October 2020.

Gidey, the former record-holder, took the second position in the June 9 Diamond League in 14:07.94, while her compatriot, Ejgayehu Taye, came third in 14:13.31.

Reacting to outpacing Gidey to the utmost medal, Kipyegon said: “It was all about giving my best. I just ran after Gidey, she is an amazing lady. It is amazing. I do not know what will be next."

Another record

Kipyegon’s record-breaking run comes exactly a week after she smashed the women’s 1500m world record by clocking 3:49.11 at the third Diamond League meeting in Florence, Italy.

She shaved almost an entire second off the previous mark of 3:50.07 set by Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba in July 2015.

The Kenyan now becomes the first female athlete in history to set the world record in both 1500m and 5000m races.

Reacting to her latest feat, Kipyegon said: “[While running], I did not think about the world record, I do not know how I made it. I just focused on the green light and tried to stay relaxed and enjoy the race.”

Relatively inexperienced

The 29-year-old came into the race relatively inexperienced in the 5000m contest. Her personal best in the race, which she last participated in professionally eight years ago (2015), was 14:31.95.

The two world records – in 1500m and 5000m – now complete Kipyegon’s collection of feats, adding to her two Olympic 1500m golds and the 2017 and 2022 world titles, Commonwealth Games gold medal from 2014 and four Diamond League titles.

Kenya celebrates

In her home country – Kenya, celebrations erupted after Kipyegon shattered yet another record, hoisting her name to the summit of Twitter trends in the country.

Kenyan President William Ruto said on Twitter: “Tenacity, focus, hunger for excellence and a winning mindset are the formula for greatness. Faith Kipyegon has done it again. What a champion! Kenya is immensely proud of you.”

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga said on Twitter: “Just one week after shattering the 1500m world record, Faith Kipyegon breaks the 5000m world record. What an astonishing run. Congratulations.”

Kenya’s chief minister, Musalia Mudavadi, said: “Kenya celebrates you, Faith Kipyegon. Continue putting your best foot forward.”