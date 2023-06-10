Manchester City and Inter Milan clash in Saturday's Champions League final in Istanbul with the English side, under Pep Guardiola, strongly fancied to win European club football's biggest prize for the first time.

The match at the 75,000-seat Ataturk Olympic Stadium kicks off at 10:00 pm (1900 GMT) in the Turkish metropolis and brings the curtain down on a season that has stretched almost into mid-June after the long interruption for the World Cup.

City have spent the last decade chasing this trophy having been transformed following an Abu Dhabi-backed takeover in 2008.

Also-rans before Sheikh Mansour arrived, they are now England's dominant force, fresh from winning a fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

Finest football

Guardiola, chasing the third Champions League crown of his coaching career, has built a side that is playing arguably the finest football of any team since his great Barcelona of a decade ago.

Now they are through to their second Champions League final in three seasons, two years after losing to Chelsea in Porto, and are hoping to complete a treble after securing the Premier League and FA Cup.

Inter, while one of Europe's grand old names, should not be able to compete with City when you look at their finances.

The Nerazzurri have enormous debts and their income for last year was under half that of City.

'New page'

Having reached their first Champions League final since lifting the trophy for the third time in their history in 2010, Inter are in to win it.

"We know we have a great opportunity to write a new page in the history of our club," said coach Simone Inzaghi.

A huge global audience will watch Saturday's showdown, for which both clubs were officially allocated around 20,000 tickets. It is the second Champions League final held at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, situated on the European side of the Istanbul Strait, 25 kilometres from central Istanbul.

Liverpool triumphed here in 2005, recovering from a three-goal deficit against Milan to draw 3-3 before winning on penalties.