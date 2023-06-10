TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Explosion at rocket factory in Türkiye's capital leaves several dead
The early-morning explosion occurred at Machinery and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE) factory in the Elmadag district of Ankara, says Turkish National Defense Ministry.
Explosion at rocket factory in Türkiye's capital leaves several dead
Judicial and administrative investigations have been launched to look into the incident, Türkiye's defence ministry says. / Photo: AA
June 10, 2023

At least five workers died on Saturday in an explosion at a rocket and explosives factory in Türkiye's capital Ankara, according to the country's National Defense Ministry.

"An explosion occurred at the MKE Rocket and Explosives Factory in the Elmadag district of Ankara. As a result of the explosion, five of our workers have been martyred," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that judicial and administrative investigations have been launched into the incident.

The facility where the early-morning blast took place is owned by Türkiye's Machinery and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE).​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us