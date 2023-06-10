Egypt has instituted a new policy requiring all Sudanese crossing into the country to obtain visas prior to entry.

This reverses a longstanding policy allowing children, women and elderly men to be given visa on arrival. The new policy comes into effect on Saturday.

Egyptian authorities took the decision because they have detected "unlawful activities" including the issuance of fraudulent visas, foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid told Reuters news agency.

There were also complaints that the initial policy requiring men to get visa before entry while women and children were eligible for visa on arrival had resulted in the separation of thousands of families.

More than 200,000 Sudanese have entered neighbouring Egypt since fighting erupted in April, Abu Zeid said.

They are among more than one million people displaced by the violence that has killed hundreds and derailed Sudan's process of transition to democracy.

The fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has defied several diplomatic efforts to end it despite the parties announcing numerous ceasefires.

But the latest temporary truce, which took effect on Saturday, appears to be holding. Residents of the capital, Khartoum, say there has been a lull in fighting after the 24-hour ceasefire started, AFP news agency reports.

"Since the war started, this is the first time hours go by and we don't hear the sound of guns," said Hamed Ibrahim, adding that "today was completely different" in his east Khartoum neighbourhood.