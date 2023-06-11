WORLD
6.2 magnitude earthquake hits northern Japan
There were no confirmed casualties following the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck northern Japan on Sunday.
The 6.2-magnitude earthquake was experienced in northern Japan. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
June 11, 2023

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido on Sunday.

The Japan Times reports that the quake stretched across140 kilometres near the coast of Urakawa, some 1,240 kilometres north of the capital Tokyo.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, police said.

No tsunami warning had been issued by Sunday mid-day, local media said.

A wider region of northeastern Japan experienced the quake, Kyodo News reported.

The Hokkaido Railway Corporation suspended operations on some local lines, while subway train schedules were disrupted in Sapporo.

