Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa says his government will firmly deal with traders manipulating the prices of commodities.
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be seeking re-election on August 23, 2023. Photo: AFP / AFP
June 11, 2023

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned traders in the country that they would face dire consequences if they “continue to impose unjustifiable prices on basic commodities”.

Speaking recently in the southeastern city of Masvingo during presidential campaigns, Mnangagwa said his government would revoke the operating licences of traders whose commodity prices defy the logic of demand and supply.

“We are aware of people bent on causing havoc in the country by manipulating commodity prices and negatively influencing the exchange rate. I have met the governor of Zimbabwean central bank [John Mangudya] and the Finance minister [Mthuli Ncube] and given them instructions not to tolerate this nonsense,” the president said during a political rally.

“Those who will contravene the measures we’ve put in place to cushion the citizens against high prices of commodities will have their operating licences revoked. I’m seriously warning them,” he added.

Zimbabwe will take to the ballot on August 23 to elect its next set of leaders, with Mnangagwa of the ruling ZANU-PF Party seeking re-election.

He will face off against opposition candidate, Nelson Chamisa, who has pledged to revive the country’s ailing economy should he win the presidential election.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
