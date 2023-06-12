AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Namibian president recovering after heart procedure
The president, 81, was treated in South Africa because the procedure was unavailable locally.
Namibian president recovering after heart procedure
Hage Geingob has been in power for nine years.   / Photo: Reuters
June 12, 2023

Namibian President Hage Geingob has thanked Namibians and well wishers after undergoing a medical procedure on his heart in neighbouring South Africa.

He underwent what the Namibian presidency described as a ''minor'' procedure last Friday after a routine medical checkup had detected a mild aortic stenosis - narrowed heart valve that obstructs blood flow, the presidency had said in a statement.

The president, 81, was treated in South Africa because the procedure was unavailable locally and is expected to resume his duties on Tuesday, it added.

Geingob tweeted on Sunday of his "sincere gratitude for the uplifting messages" he received during the period.

"Please be assured that the President is in good spirits and appreciates every message of care and support throughout this period," his office said in a statement on Sunday.

Geingob is serving his second term after rising to power in the November 2014 presidential elections. He is not eligible to contest in the next presidential election due to be held next year.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us