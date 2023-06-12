AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sudan fighters loot Somali embassy - official
Attacks against diplomats have been common since fighting broke out between the regular army and a paramilitary group.
Sudan fighters loot Somali embassy - official
Clashes have resumed in Sudan after a lull over the weekend/ / Photo: AP
June 12, 2023

Somali ambassador to Sudan on Monday said Sudan fighters looted his residence in the capital Khartoum and took away cars belonging to the embassy.

Heavy fighting between rival military factions continues in Khartoum after the expiry of Saturday's 24-hour ceasefire that brought a brief lull to eight weeks of fighting.

Somali ambassador Mohamed Sheikh Isaac told Somalia state media the attack was carried out by "armed militias who do not respect international rules".

Attacks against diplomats have been common since fighting broke out between the regular army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In May the Turkish ambassador’s car was hit by gunfire while in April a US diplomatic convoy came under fire in the country. Earlier the EU's ambassador, Aidan O'Hara, was assaulted at his home in Khartoum.

"The looting of the Somali embassy highlights the challenges facing diplomatic missions in Sudan and underscores the need for urgent action to restore peace and stability in the country, " Somalia state media reported.

The warring sides have previously blamed each other over attacks on diplomats.

War broke out on April 15 over tensions linked to an internationally backed plan for a transition towards civilian rule.

The conflict has killed hundreds of civilians and displaced more than 1.9 million, triggering a major humanitarian crisis that threatens to spill across a volatile region.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us