Somali ambassador to Sudan on Monday said Sudan fighters looted his residence in the capital Khartoum and took away cars belonging to the embassy.

Heavy fighting between rival military factions continues in Khartoum after the expiry of Saturday's 24-hour ceasefire that brought a brief lull to eight weeks of fighting.

Somali ambassador Mohamed Sheikh Isaac told Somalia state media the attack was carried out by "armed militias who do not respect international rules".

Attacks against diplomats have been common since fighting broke out between the regular army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In May the Turkish ambassador’s car was hit by gunfire while in April a US diplomatic convoy came under fire in the country. Earlier the EU's ambassador, Aidan O'Hara, was assaulted at his home in Khartoum.

"The looting of the Somali embassy highlights the challenges facing diplomatic missions in Sudan and underscores the need for urgent action to restore peace and stability in the country, " Somalia state media reported.

The warring sides have previously blamed each other over attacks on diplomats.

War broke out on April 15 over tensions linked to an internationally backed plan for a transition towards civilian rule.

The conflict has killed hundreds of civilians and displaced more than 1.9 million, triggering a major humanitarian crisis that threatens to spill across a volatile region.