UK police have locked down the central English city of Nottingham after three people were found dead in a "horrific and tragic incident" on Tuesday morning.

A 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said, adding that they were also investigating another incident which they believed was linked, in which a van had attempted to run over three people.

They were being treated in a hospital for injuries, police said. There was no immediate word on their condition.

“This is a horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people," said Chief Constable Kate Meynell.

She said two people were found dead in one street just after 4 a.m. and a third in a different street, separately from the van incident.

“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody," Meynell said. Police gave no immediate indication of a possible motive.

“This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened."

The update came after emergency services flooded central Nottingham in what police called an “ongoing serious incident” in the central English city.

Images on social media showed police standing near cordons at several locations in the city center.