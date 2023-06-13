AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigerian Senate elects Akpabio as president
Senate president is the third most powerful political leader in Nigeria, Africa's largest democracy.
Nigerian Senate elects Akpabio as president
Senator Godswill Akpabio was governor of southern state of Akwa Ibom. Photo/ Akpabio Facebook  / Others
June 13, 2023

Senator Godswill Akpabio, has been elected president of the Nigerian senate following voting by senators on Tuesday morning.

Akpabio, a senator from the southern state of Akwa Ibom becomes the 9th head of the Nigerian senate since the country returned to democracy in 1999.

The 61 year-old senator scored 63 votes to defeat his sole rival Senator Abdulaziz Yari from the northwestern state of Zamfara who got 46 votes. They are both from the ruling APC party which has majority members in the senate.

The new senate president was a governor of Akwa Ibom from 2007 to 2015 before becoming a senator, and then in 2019 appointed the minister of Niger-Delta affairs - overseeing matters relating to Nigeria's oil-producing region.

He returned to the senate after being elected in last February's elections to represent Akwa Ibom South-West district.

Being a Christian from southern Nigeria, his election as the senate president is seen partly as a political attempt by the ruling APC party to balance up power between the country's religions and regions.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his deputy Kashim Shettima are both Muslims though from different regions. They were sworn in last month.

The Senate has been inaugurated on Tuesday shortly after Akpabio's election. Senator Baurau Jibrin from the northern state of Kaduna has been elected the deputy senate president.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us