The United States says the Sudanese rival factions have declined to stick to a dialogue agreement they had previously consented to.

The parties in the conflict are the Sudanese military, which is headed by the transitional president Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary forces, headed by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Both sides have sent representatives to the port city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, where they are taking part in talks organised by the governments of the United States and Saudi Arabia.

The US now says the rival factions had agreed to stop the violence as they give dialogue a chance, but none of the parties has honoured the agreement.

The US further says that none of the rivals appears interested in taking advantage of the mediation efforts.

“We think we have given them every shot,” a senior official of the US State Department told Reuters.

“We've given them this venue [in Jeddah] to try and come together and try and find a way forward that doesn't involve achieving an outcome that's based on violence or military dominance, but they are clearly not taking advantage of the format that we've given them,” added the US official privy to the mediation process.

“It's not succeeding in the way they had originally agreed in terms of this step by step process to reach a permanent cessation of hostilities.”

Fighting continues

The United States’ concern comes as intensive fighting continues in Sudan, with the conflict having no clear end in sight.

The United Nations says that at least 866 people have died and more than 6,000 injured as a result of the war.

More than 2 million people have also fled their homes as the fighting continues to wreak havoc.

The US says with the current format of dialogue appearing to be ignored by the warring parties, it will consult with Saudi Arabia and others in the Arab world and Africa to chart the way forward.

The US hopes to announce a recommended approach in the next few days, Reuters reports.