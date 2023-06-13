Former American President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to all the charges in his 37-count indictment. He is accused of hoarding sensitive state documents.

Trump’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, entered the plea on his behalf at a Miami courthouse on Tuesday.

“We are certainly entering a plea of not guilty,” Blanche told the court.

American media reported that the plea-taking lasted only five minutes.

Trump was allowed to leave the court, with no travel conditions set for his bail.

Prosecutors told Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman they did not believe the former head of state was a "flight risk."

This was argued to be the case because Trump, who owns a private jet, still has Secret Service protection.

The former president had arrived at the federal courthouse in Miami a few minutes to 3pm on Tuesday to face charges of hoarding secret documents belonging to the government.

The legal process begins as Trump gears up for his 2024 presidential bid, which now hangs precariously.

It is alleged that he illegally stored classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump maintains his innocence, alleging that he is being persecuted for political reasons.

The charges pressed against him are serious and could attract severe punishment, including imprisonment for several years, if he is found guilty.

Prosecutors accuse him of willfully retaining classified records that could have jeopardised national security if exposed.

The 76-year-old is also accused of attempting to hide the documents from investigators who demanded them back in August 2022.

Opinion polls show that Trump is strongly in the lead to secure a Republican ticket as he seeks a second mandate as President of the US, having served in the position between January 2017 and January 2021.