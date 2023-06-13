AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Boat carrying 100 wedding guests capsizes in Nigeria
Nigerian authorities say a search operation has been launched after a boat carrying 100 people capsized in Niger River on Monday.
Boat carrying 100 wedding guests capsizes in Nigeria
The 100 Niger River boat accident victims were returning home after attending a wedding in Niger State. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
June 13, 2023

A boat carrying 100 people capsized in Niger River in the state of Kwara, western Nigeria on Monday dawn, local authorities have confirmed.

The victims, including women and children, were returning home after attending a wedding in the neighbouring Niger State, when the accident occurred at Egbu village, police said.

The Nigerian government is yet to confirm the number of those killed in the boat accident.

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq said in a statement on Tuesday that he was saddened by the incident involving his constituents “from Ebu, Dzakan, Kpada, Kuchalu and Sampi areas in Patigi municipality”.

Through his press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor said he would continue to monitor the rescue efforts in search of possible survivors.

“The governor sends his heartfelt condolences to the people of these communities and those from other states. He prays to Almighty Allah to repose the souls of the victims,” said Ajakaye.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the boat to capsize, though Nigeria’s Vanguard newspaper reports that there were heavy currents in the river when the accident occurred.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us