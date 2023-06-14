By Brian Okoth

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has said he won’t be part of the African delegation leaving for Ukraine and Russia on Thursday because he is still battling Covid-19 complications.

The African delegation to Kiev and St. Petersburg comprises President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Macky Sall of Senegal, Denis Sassou Nguesso of Congo-Brazzaville, Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia and Azali Assoumani of Comoros.

Museveni would have been the seventh president from Africa in the delegation seeking to mediate the Russia-Ukraine war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine will hold a meeting with his African counterparts in Kiev on Friday, while President Vladimir Putin of Russia will meet the African heads of state on Saturday in St. Petersburg.

Peace mission

President Ramaphosa had announced on May 16 that both Ukraine and Russia had agreed to host the delegation from Africa, who would be on a peace mission as the war in Ukraine rages on.

“The other six presidents from Africa are supposed to arrive in Poland tomorrow to take the train trip to Kiev to mediate in the Russia- Ukraine war,” Museveni said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I was supposed to have joined them tomorrow, but I have now sent an official message that on account of my continued Covid-19 status, I cannot join the group,” added the president.

Uganda has, consequently, sent its Envoy for Special Duties under the Office of the President, Ruhakana Rugunda, to Ukraine and Russia. Dr. Rugunda served as the Prime Minister of Uganda between 2014 and 2021.

“He (Rugunda) is already in Poland. From Poland, they will go to Russia to meet with the Russians. I wish the mission success,” said Museveni.

Parliament address

The president, however, said his planned address to the Ugandan parliament on Thursday, June 15 – as the Finance minister presents the 2023/24 financial year budget – is still on.

“Since I am not travelling to Kiev and Russia, I will be able to address parliament tomorrow (Thursday) virtually on the budget day.”

The head of state also said that Vice President Jessica Alupo will inspect the guard of honour on his behalf at Parliament House in the capital Kampala.

“Now that I am not travelling, she (Alupo) will inspect the parade for me, take the salute for the march-past and I will make my brief remarks at the end of budget speech.”

Daunting task

The six African leaders travelling to Ukraine and Russia will face a daunting task to convince the warring sides to lay down their weapons.

President Zelenskyy has remained adamant that he will reject any deal that entails Ukraine ceding a part of its territory to Russia.

President Putin, on the other hand, says he won’t withdraw Russian troops from Ukraine unless he reclaims a part of the country that he alleges belongs to Russia.

Slightly more than half of Africa’s 55 nations voted in favour of United Nations’ resolutions condemning the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, while most of the remaining countries abstained.

Africa bears the brunt of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which has disrupted trade in grain and fertiliser, and has also pushed up the commodities’ prices.